Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.8% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. 1,220,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,044. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

