Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 398.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,328.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

