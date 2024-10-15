Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 3,172,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,384,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

