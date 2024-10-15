Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.61. 1,089,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.50 and a 200-day moving average of $362.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.