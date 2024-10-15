Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 979.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

