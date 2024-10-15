Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.11. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

