Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.