Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Decreased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
