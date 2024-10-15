Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 202,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,377. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

