Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
