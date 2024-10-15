Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $274.04. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

