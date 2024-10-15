Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,939. The company has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

