Velas Price Hits $0.0116 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $567,458.29 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00041841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

