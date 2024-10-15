Venom (VENOM) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Venom has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $147.38 million and $553,039.25 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00250921 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,242,478,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,235,939,735.845103 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08042402 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $521,479.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

