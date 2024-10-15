Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.61 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and $5.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

