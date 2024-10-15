Vertcoin Price Up 29.8% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.64 million and $29,941.08 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,998.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.60 or 0.00530757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00104050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00229235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00073963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,484,822 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.