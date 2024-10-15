VF (NYSE:VFC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.24.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.35 on Friday. VF has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.92%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

