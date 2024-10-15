Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Sells $137,550.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,923.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Masood Jabbar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 130,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,959,000 after acquiring an additional 408,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 638,309 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 606,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

