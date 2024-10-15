VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 662 MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

FNGS stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.