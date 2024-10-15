VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Get VNET Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VNET Group

VNET Group Stock Down 15.8 %

VNET traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 1,422,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $867.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.56 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. Analysts predict that VNET Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $328,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in VNET Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.