von Borstel & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFSB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 33,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

