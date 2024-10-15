Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) versus Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Critical Comparison

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 6.28% 3.31% 2.33% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -180.00% -63.99% -47.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $143.77 million 2.72 $132.33 million ($0.05) -144.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $83.37 million 16.74 -$135.89 million ($4.77) -7.74

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 149.77%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.08%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.