Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,038,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 198,891 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 803,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 296,135 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

