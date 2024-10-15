Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 24,022,260 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.