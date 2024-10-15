Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.0-$151.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.74 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.800 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.