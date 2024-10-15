Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $646.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.