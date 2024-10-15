Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 24,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $657.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

