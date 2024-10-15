Washington Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,542 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

