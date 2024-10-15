Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,525,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,064,000 after buying an additional 631,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,206,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,684,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

