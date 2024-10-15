Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,415 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. STMicroelectronics comprises approximately 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,807. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

