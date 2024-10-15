Washington Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. 385,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,049. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. FMC’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

