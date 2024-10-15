Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $5,458,084. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,670. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.