Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $689,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 12,044,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,419. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.