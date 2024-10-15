Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.56. The stock had a trading volume of 974,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

