Watershed Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after buying an additional 155,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,178 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 783,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,234.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 773,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 596,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

