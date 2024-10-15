Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 1,157,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

