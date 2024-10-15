Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $385,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 8,451,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,202,990. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a market cap of $654.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

