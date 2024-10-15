Watershed Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $629,000. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.72. The stock had a trading volume of 453,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,368. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

