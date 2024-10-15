WaykiChain Governance Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.17 (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and $70.17 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

About WaykiChain Governance Coin

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain’s decentralized lending platform.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

