Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,394 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.73.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

