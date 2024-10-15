Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,865 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of COPT Defense Properties worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDP. CWM LLC boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 18.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.46%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

