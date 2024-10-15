Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $22,793,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average is $197.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

