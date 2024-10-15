Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 9,019 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

