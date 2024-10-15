Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,597 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 300.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of UFPI opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

