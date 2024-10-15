Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 13.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.