Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target to $56.00

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

ROL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 72,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rollins by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,767 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.