Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $11.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,704,387. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 300,076 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $9,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

