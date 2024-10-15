Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.10 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.