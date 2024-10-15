Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Halliburton
In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Halliburton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
