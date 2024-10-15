Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $18.90 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.28.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

PANW stock opened at $373.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.