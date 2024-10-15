Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,311 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

STZ stock opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.64 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.